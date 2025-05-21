10-month-old K-9 puppy finds missing 5-year-old girl

MAINE — A K-9 Puppy located a missing 5-year-old girl in Maine.

On May 16, around 5:30 p.m., a Maine State Police (MSP) K-9, a 10-month-old Bloodhound named Millie, helped locate a missing 5-year-old girl with autism.

The girl was found in a cedar swamp in Palermo, waist deep in water.

She was uninjured, according to a social media post from the MSP.

Millie tracked a 0.33-mile scent trail from the girl’s home.

“Millie is only 10 months old, yet she’s already proving herself time and again with her dedication, sweet disposition, and incredible nose,” the post read. “We’re so proud of Millie and the team—here’s to many more successful missions!”

K9 Puppy Finds Missing Girl Maine (Maine State Police)

