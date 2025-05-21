STAY INFORMED: Local school districts delayed 2 hours due to fog

MIAMI VALLEY — two-hour

Marion Local Schools in Mercer County are delayed two hours due to fog.

Also in Mercer County, Fort Recovery Local Schools and St Henry Local Schools are on a two-hour delay.

In Auglaize County, New Bremen Local Schools and St. Marys City Schools, and Minster Local Schools are delayed two hours.

We will update this story.

