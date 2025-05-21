Patients, families left without answers after Kettering Health cyberattack

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Patients and their families are left without answers after a cyber attack caused system-wide issues at Kettering Health.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Kettering Health is still working to restore services after a cybersecurity incident resulting from unauthorized access to the network caused system-wide issues on Tuesday.

Phones did not work, patients had their appointments cancelled, and some even had surgeries cancelled because of the cyberattack.

Lealon Mitchell told News Center 7 that his wife’s heart is barely functioning, and her lifesaving surgery scheduled for Tuesday was delayed because of the cyberattack.

Mitchell said he hopes the operation can be done today, but they’re still unsure.

“I was really surprised, and like I said, my wife and myself really wanted to have it done and over with so we would actually know what percentage or what was blocking her heart. She may have to have stints put in because of it,” Mitchell said.

