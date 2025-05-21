Local man dead after car overturns, hits ditch

UNION COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead after a crash in Union County on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash on US-33.
A motorcycle operated by Jacob Rhonehouse, 33, was attempting to pass between a Chevrolet Spark driven by Jonathan Wallace, 67, of Springfield, and another car.
Rhonehouse hit the back of Wallace’s car.
Rhonehouse was thrown from his motorcycle, and Wallace traveled off the right side of the road, overturning several times and hitting a ditch.
Wallace died from his injuries at the hospital.
Rhonehouse was seriously hurt.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
