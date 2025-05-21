NATO: What you need to know; Road closures, detours, and parking

The History of NATO

DAYTON — A large part of downtown Dayton will have access restricted starting Wednesday because hundreds of people from 32 countries will be converging on the city for the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has the primary purpose to protect the freedom and security of its member states through political and military means. The alliance is based on the principal of collective defense, meaning an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

It was established in 1949 as a response to the Cold War and the threat of Soviet expansion. Current membership includes the U.S. and Canada and countries from Europe.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is being held in the United States. Dayton was considered because it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Bosnia Peace Accords that happened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995.

Rep. Mike Turner (R), 10th District, was instrumental in bringing NATO to Dayton.

A large security perimeter has been established around several blocks in downtown Dayton. It’s called NATO Village. The perimeter will be in place starting on May 21 and last through May 27.

Road Closures, Parking, and Traffic Information

When NATO comes to Dayton May 22-26, road closures and reroutes come along too.

Montgomery County and Dayton Police and Fire have issued advisories on social media to help the public navigate downtown traffic during the assembly.

0 of 16 NATO Traffic Information NATO Village Map (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information General Footprint (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Open and closed roads (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Parking entries (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Building access and pedestrian entry points (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Third Street (East/West) Detours (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Main Street (North/South) Detours (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Sign board locations (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Sign board locations (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Sign board locations (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Sign board locations (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Sign board locations (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Airspace map (Dayton Police and Fire) NATO Traffic Information Itinerary (Dayton Police and Fire)

Pedestrian entry points and building access will be limited to these locations:

North Main at Monument

223-255 North Main Street



210-230 North Main Street



33-41 East 1st Street

1st/Ludlow

29-11 West 1st Street



12-20 West 1st Street



Talbott Tower

2nd/Wilkinson

120-130 West 2nd Street

3rd/Ludlow

41 North Ludlow



10-46 West 2nd Street



10-40 North Ludlow Street



10-44 West 3rd Street



RTA Hub



All points east of 3rd/Main

There will be multiple detours around NATO Village, but they will be clearly marked with “detour” signage:

Main Street (North/South) Detours

From South to North

North on Patterson Blvd to Riverside Drive



West on East Babbit to North Main Street

From North to South

West on Monument to Perry Street



East on West Fifth Street to South Main Street

Third Street (East/West) Detours

From West to East

South on Perry Street to Fourth Street



East on Fourth Street to Patterson Blvd



North on Patterson Blvd to East Third Street

From East to West

South on Wayne Avenue to Fourth Street



West on Fourth Street to Wilkerson Street



North on Wilkerson Street to Third Street

RELATED: ‘Traffic is going to be so chaotic;’ Residents share concerns as crews block off roads for NATO

Dayton Police posted on social media that the detour will go east on First to Webster Street, North to Keowee Street, North to Helena Street, West to North Main Street on Saturday.

There will be signboards at:

Patterson/East First

First/Webster

Webster/Keowee

Keowee/Helena

Crews will remove road closures and fencing and resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 27.

RTA Information

The Greater Dayton RTA will be rerouting bus routes around the security perimeter of NATO Village.

The Flyer will be expanding their weekend hours from 8 a.m. to midnight to help crowds get around downtown through the traffic. The bus will also travel around the NATO Village perimeter.

RTA Flyer Information (NATO Website)

RTA Flyer Information (NATO Website)

Parking Information

For parking information, refer to the maps on the NATO website:

Downtown Dayton Parking Map Access (NATO Website)

Downtown Dayton Parking Map Access (NATO Website)

Downtown Dayton Parking Map Access (NATO Website)

©2025 Cox Media Group