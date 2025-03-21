Local school district’s proposed $400M levy garnering mixed reactions

KETTERING — A local school district proposed a $400 Million levy at a meeting last night that has garnered some mixed reactions.

Last night, the Kettering City School district held a meeting proposing the multi-million dollar plan to remodel and rebuild most of their school buildings.

The school district spent two years looking into the condition of the buildings in their district.

They determined that 11 out of their 12 buildings were no longer up to standard.

The 10-year plan would be broken into two phases.

Kettering City School plans to consolidate the middle schools and renovate the high school during phase 1.

In phase 2 the district plans to renovate the elementary schools and preschool.

The $400 Million levy has garnered mixed reactions from people, some believe the renovations are necessary.

“Actually pleasantly surprised that the plan, I feel has been well thought out,” A parent whose children attend school in the district, Leanne Breslin said.

However, others believe passing the levy will be an uphill battle for the school district.

“I told my friend there on the board he might want to consider quitting. It’s going to be a tough, tough, tough job,” Kettering resident Dale Chandler said.

Right now, this is just a proposal, and the district is taking the feedback from last night’s meeting and will hold another meeting in the fall.

