All lanes closed on I-70 WB in Montgomery County due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed on I-70 westbound in Montgomery County due to a crash early Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Jake Magnotta is monitoring the crash and will help you navigate the morning traffic on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Around 4:15 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 Westbound just beyond State Route 49 on reports of a crash.

Troopers are on scene investigating a reported single-vehicle rollover crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of now, all lanes on I-70 Westbound are shut down as crews work to clear and investigate the crash.

This is a developing story,

