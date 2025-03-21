All lanes closed on I-70 WB in Montgomery County due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed on I-70 westbound in Montgomery County due to a crash early Friday morning.
Around 4:15 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 Westbound just beyond State Route 49 on reports of a crash.
Troopers are on scene investigating a reported single-vehicle rollover crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
As of now, all lanes on I-70 Westbound are shut down as crews work to clear and investigate the crash.
This is a developing story,
