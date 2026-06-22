Police warn of increased vehicle thefts in local neighborhoods

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police departments are asking neighbors to keep their vehicles locked at night.

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The Huber Heights Police Department said in a social media post that motor vehicle offenses and thefts increase during the summer months.

“These crimes often involve young individuals casually walking along sidewalks, checking car door handles for unlocked vehicles,” the department stated. “Experience has shown that numerous cars are left unlocked.”

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They posted a photo on their Facebook page circling a “spotter vehicle” that is frequently observed driving slowly down the road and serving as a lookout and possible getaway car.

Once criminals have access to an unlocked vehicle, they try to start the engine. It can be done by either pressing the push-to-start button or checking for keys left inside, according to the department.

“To avoid becoming a victim, lock your doors before bedtime. These crimes are typically opportunistic, with forced entry being less common,” the department added. “It would shock you how many guns are left unattended and stolen by juvenile offenders. PLEASE do not leave guns in the vehicle.

Contacted Huber Heights Police at (937) 233-2080 to report suspicious behavior like this.

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