Local school district to hold meeting after video shows former staff member hit child

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is having a meeting with families tonight after a video showed a former staff member chasing and hitting a non-verbal 3-year-old boy.

District leaders are planning to meet with families from Rosa Parks Early Learning Center Monday night to discuss the incident that happened on Aug. 21.

An employee at the school was caught on video hitting a nonverbal student and causing him to fall to the ground, as previously reported by News Center 7.

>> ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Dayton school staff member fired after hitting nonverbal student, causing him to fall

News Center 7 previously reported that the employee had been fired, but Dr. David Lawrence, interim superintendent, clarified Friday that he “resigned in lieu of termination.” Prior to his resignation, he had been on administrative leave.

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Safety and Security. Additionally, it has been reported to the Ohio Department of Education.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will be outside the meeting and ask parents what they learned during WHIO-TV Tonight at 11 p.m.





