Dayton school staff member fired after hitting nonverbal student, causing him to fall

DAYTON — A Dayton Public Schools employee was fired after he was caught on video hitting a student and causing him to fall to the ground.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the child’s parents in an exclusive interview airing on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

A parent of the student, who they said is nonverbal, shared the video with News Center 7 Monday. In the video, you can see the student run into the hallway as the staff member follows. The worker hits the child’s head causing him to fall to the ground before picking him up and carrying him by his feet.

DPS Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence confirmed in a statement the incident happened on August 21st at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center.

“After this incident, the District took immediate action to investigate and remove the employee. The actions seen in the clip are contrary to all employee training, do not promote a culture conducive to learning, and are not tolerated in Dayton Public Schools,” Lawrence said. “Although the District cannot publicly comment on specific personnel matters, parents and guardians should be assured that the individual is no longer employed. The safety of all students and staff is the District’s utmost priority, and we appreciate the support of families as we work to provide a safe school environment for all.”

A spokesperson for Dayton police said that they are investigating the incident.

