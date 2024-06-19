Local school district eliminates pay-to-play fees for sports, band

FAIRBORN — High and middle school students at a local school district will no longer have to “pay-to-play” sports or participate in band.

Fairborn Board of Education members voted unanimously to eliminate paid participation fees for high and middle school sports and band.

The measure was in the hopes it would encourage more students to participate in athletic and music programs, according to a district spokesperson.

Last school year, students were required to pay $75 per activity with a cap of $150 per student.

























