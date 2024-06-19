Cyberattack temporarily shuts down operations at Crown Equipment

NEW BREMEN — One of the world’s largest material handling companies has temporarily shut down operations after experiencing a cyberattack.

Last week, a spokesperson for Crown Equipment told News Center 7 that the company was experiencing a “disruption to its IT operations.” On Wednesday, they confirmed it was due to a malicious attack done by an international cybercriminal organization.

The company’s ongoing security measures played “a key role in helping to limit the effects of the attack.” They’re now working with cybersecurity experts and federal law enforcement to analyze data and determine their next steps.

“The company is still working through the disruption caused by the attack and is making progress toward transitioning to normal business hours,” the spokesperson said. “Crown is also working closely with its customers to help reduce the effect the incident may have on their operations.”

Crown Equipment is headquartered in New Bremen and has two dozen plants across the world, several of which are in the Miami Valley.

The company employs over 19,000 people. We’ve asked Crown Equipment about the impact the shutdown has had on the workers. We have not received a response regarding that at the time of this report.





