‘Fan for life;’ 1-year-old Bengals fan named after Joe Burrow gets birthday gifts from team

CINCINNATI — A young Cincinnati Bengals fan got a birthday present he will never forget.

Burrow Hodges celebrated his first birthday and received an autograph Joe Burrow Bengals football, according to a social media post.

His parents, Grayson and Laura, told CBS affiliate WKRC in Cincinnati that his brother reached out to the Bengals in hopes of setting up a meeting. But the team worked to send a package to the family in Tennessee.

It included a note and a gift.

“Happy 1st birthday, Burrow,” the team wrote.

Both Grayson and Laura shared photos on their social media pages.

“A present for Burrow’s first birthday from the Cincinnati Bengals?!” Laura wrote on Facebook. “We must be dreaming! Thank you SO much @bengals and @joeyb_9! You are amazing! Who Dey!”

Bengals fan named after Joe Burrow gets birthday presents from team Photo contributed by Grayson Hodges (via X) (Grayson Hodges (via X)/Grayson Hodges (via X))

