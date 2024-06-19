Firefighters, medics respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters and medics have responded to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched at 7:24 a.m. to the 900 block of Vernon Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters and medics are at the scene, but no other information is available.

Photos from the scene show several firefighters at the scene and the fire is out.

News Center 7 has contacted Dayton Fire for more information the fire.

