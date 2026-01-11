Local school district asking for input in renaming of Alternative School

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is asking for help renaming one of its schools.
The district shared on social media that it is looking for input from the community on what to rename its alternative school.
The alternative school, located inside the Jackson Center on Abbey Avenue, was launched in August 2025.
It is designed for students who may need additional social-emotional support, those who are on home instruction, and those who must attend due to expulsions or suspensions, according to the district.
The district shared a link to a survey where people can put their input on the renaming process.
