Dayton Public Schools launches new alternative school

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) recently launched its new alternative school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The school is located inside the Jackson Center on Abbey Avenue.

It’s designed for students who may need additional social-emotional support, those who are on home instruction and those who must attend due to expulsions or suspensions, according to the district.

TRENDING STORIES:

DPS Superintendent David Lawrence said the school aims to rehabilitate its students.

“This is not punishment and consequences. This is rehabilitation. We have students who are homeschooled students with IEPS. Group of students who may not be able to, large high schools may not be for them. So, we have a safe space for kids who say ‘Hey you know what, I may not want to go back to my school with 1,500 kids. I may want to stay here,’” Lawrence said.

Jackson Center Principal Lolita Christian said the class sizes are smaller, ranging from 12 to 15 students.

Every student who attends the alternative school will have personalized graduation success plans.

Christian said these plans will help students “hone in on those skills” and “feel confident that they can achieve.”

The district said like Dayton Digital Academy and Mound Street, the alternative school will offer several certifications, including forklift operator, skilled trade, and phlebotomy.

The students will also use artificial intelligence as tutors, Lawrence said.

He added that this will help students give staff instantaneous feedback.

Students will be referred to attend the school on a rolling basis, according to the district.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group