Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ohio.

One person won $1 million with five of five winning numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 19, 21, 28, and 64. The Powerball was 14.

The winning ticket was sold at the Acme Fresh Market in Akron.

No one won the $124 million jackpot. The jackpot is now up to $137 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday, Jan. 12.

©2026 Cox Media Group