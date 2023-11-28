Local school board to consider limiting number of students attending athletic events for free

DAYTON — A local school district is holding a special school board meeting to discuss a policy that could impact how many students go to sporting events.

As News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reported at 6 p.m. the policy Dayton Public Schools will consider would only allow 10 percent of middle and high school students to attend athletic events for free.

It could be used for each home game at their building this winter and for all District-sponsored events at Welcome Stadium in the fall and spring.

The district said it would give schools the discretion to hand out the free passes.

Currently, any middle and high school student in good standing can attend DPS athletic events at the school where they are enrolled for free, as well as any district-sponsored event at Welcome Stadium

