Local restaurant reopens after deep fryer fire

BROOKVILLE — A local restaurant has reopened after a fire involving a deep fryer.
Brookville Grille, along N Wolf Creek Street, recently reopened, according to the owner.
As previously reported, restaurant management said no one was injured in the fire.
“We are so sorry to the customers that were there at this time, but our staff did a great job getting everything taken care of!” the post read.
