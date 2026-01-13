Local restaurant reopens after deep fryer fire

BROOKVILLE — A local restaurant has reopened after a fire involving a deep fryer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookville Grille, along N Wolf Creek Street, recently reopened, according to the owner.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, restaurant management said no one was injured in the fire.

“We are so sorry to the customers that were there at this time, but our staff did a great job getting everything taken care of!” the post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group