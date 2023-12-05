Local restaurant closings its brick-and-mortar location, will focus on mobile trailer

TROY — A local restaurant announced it is closing its brick-and-mortar location and will be focusing on its mobile trailer.

Oh Crêpe, located on Foss Way in Troy, announced that December 10th will be its last day of operations.

“We have made the decision to close our Oh Crêpe brick and mortar location and focus on the trailer part of our business,” the post said. “December 10th will be our last day of operations, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to get your favorite crêpes and coffee as we get out to more events and locations in the trailer”

The restaurant thanked its customers for their support over the last 14 months.

“We’ve enjoyed serving you and sharing a piece of France with you in Troy,” the post said.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

