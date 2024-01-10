Local police officer not charged in shooting of man after alleged robbery, abduction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A grand jury has decided that a police officer will not face charges after he shot a man accused of kidnapping someone from a grocery store.

News Center 7 previously reported that this all ended near the Meijer in Kettering in October.

Police say that Enrique Mendez robbed the La Tapatia grocery store on Burkhardt Avenue with a handgun. He allegedly proceeded to go behind the sales counter and rob the store, according to a statement of facts. He reportedly fired one shot from behind the counter.

From there, he approached a man and ordered him to give over his money and cell phone. Mendez, who remained armed, made the man drive his own vehicle to Meijer on Wilmington Pike. Police previously said that he abducted a woman, but court records indicate the victim was a man.

At the grocery store, Mendez ordered the victim to remove $5,000 from his account. He also threatened the man and his family.

As News Center 7 also reported, Kettering officers were called to the Meijer on reports of an armed robbery in progress.

Shortly after that, Kettering officers chased Mendez on foot. During the chase, an off-duty Kettering officer found the suspect and was confronted by him in a backyard on Tangent Drive.

John Davis, with the Centerville Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, previously said that the officer gave Mendez commands, but was threatened with a weapon. At that time, the officer shot at and hit Mendez.

Mendez was indicted on Oct. 18 by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and criminal damaging, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

