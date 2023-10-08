Shooting involving off-duty officer under investigation after aggravated robbery in Kettering

KETTERING — UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Kettering Sunday.

Kettering Police Lieutenant Craig Moore told News Center 7 that officers were called to Meijer on Wilmington Pike for an aggravated robbery. As a result of the call, he said an officer-involved off-duty shooting occurred.

INITIAL REPORT:

A police presence is currently on scene of an investigation in a Kettering neighborhood.

Kettering Police Dispatch confirmed police and medics responded to the area of Tangent Drive after an armed robbery suspect was “injured.” It was unclear how the suspect was injured or the extent of their injuries.

A heavy police presence was also reported outside of a Riverside business on Burkhardt Road after shots were fired into the building. Major Angela Jackson with the Riverside Police Department told News Center 7 this was connected to a shooting that had just occurred in Kettering.

