Deputies respond to reported shooting Saturday

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics are responding to a report of a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon; Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.
Deputies went to Harrison Township on the 2220 block of Deering Avenue off W Hillcrest Avenue, near Salem Avenue.
They were dispatched at 4:30 p.m., supervisors confirm.
It has not been confirmed if anyone has been shot.
No injuries have been confirmed.
Additionally, it is not clear if a suspect has been located.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.
This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update the story as more information is made available.
