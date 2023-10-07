Deputies respond to reported shooting Saturday

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics are responding to a report of a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon; Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

Deputies went to Harrison Township on the 2220 block of Deering Avenue off W Hillcrest Avenue, near Salem Avenue.

They were dispatched at 4:30 p.m., supervisors confirm.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been shot.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Additionally, it is not clear if a suspect has been located.

