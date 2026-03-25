Local police department warns of dangerous social media challenges

BEAVERCREEK — A local police department is warning people about dangerous social media challenges.

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The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that some of the most dangerous things kids are being exposed to right now aren’t happening in the street, but rather on their phones.

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The department said that social media challenges are showing up in feeds every single day, and are designed to grab attention but often involve risky or harmful behavior, and some can be deadly.

When kids see these videos over and over, it can make the actions feel normal or even worth trying.

The department said it’s important for parents and caregivers to stay informed. Knowing what the challenges are and how they spread can make a difference.

“Take a few minutes today to check in with your kids. Ask what they’re seeing. Ask what’s trending,” the department said in its post. “The more they talk about it with you, the more likely they are to pause and think before taking a risk.”

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