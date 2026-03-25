Long TSA lines impacting travelers at Ohio airports, across country

COLUMBUS — Airports are seeing long wait times at security checkpoints in Ohio and across the country as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown continues.

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Travelers are dealing with long TSA lines at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus on Wednesday morning.

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Video from our news crew shows several people lined up around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Travel experts suggest travelers check TSA wait times at the airport websites.

John Glenn Airport said on its website that the estimated wait times are between 20 and 35 minutes from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m. this morning.

Airlines, including Allegiant, Delta, and United, are waiving rebooking fees and fare differences for some travelers who need to change their flights.

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