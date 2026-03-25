Almost $200K stolen in cybersecurity incident in Ohio, trustees say

PLEASANT TWP. — Officials say almost $200,000 in taxpayer funds were stolen in a cybersecurity incident in Ohio last weekend.

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Pleasant Township trustees said that about $191,000 was missing from the township’s checkbook, according to our news partner, WBNS, in Columbus.

“It’s been a rough weekend,” said trustee Nancy Hunter during a meeting on Tuesday.

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Trustee Edward Sheets said he was notified about the incident on Sunday.

“It happened in nine different occurrences,” he said.

Officials said that transactions did not originate from a township computer. They also believe that employee information has not been compromised, WBNS reported.

Sheets stated that passwords have been updated, and the township’s bank account was frozen to prevent any unauthorized activity.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, along with the township and the bank’s cybersecurity department.

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