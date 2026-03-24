Local police department looking for new chief

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department announced that it is looking for its next chief.

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Chief Mark Lightner announced his retirement effective Oct. 17, 2026.

The City of Huber Heights is accepting applications until April 15 at 5 p.m.

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Interviews will be held in late April.

Lightner issued the following statement:

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve this community and to lead the men and women of the Huber Heights Police Division. I am immensely proud to have served as the longest-tenured police chief in the history of the city. Over the course of 39 years in law enforcement – 35 of those years with the City of Huber Heights – 12.5 of those years as the Chief of Police – I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding people who made this career both enjoyable and deeply memorable. From the officers and civilian staff of the Police Division to the city leadership, elected officials, and the residents we serve, each played a meaningful role in the success of this agency and in making this journey so rewarding.”

Interested people are asked to apply here.

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