Local park voted best BBQ spot in Ohio for Memorial Day

YELLOW SPRINGS — A survey polling more than 3,000 families found the best BBQ spots in the state for Memorial Day.

The poll, done by Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach, found the top three places to BBQ in Ohio.

Coming in third is Guilford Lake State Park in Lisbon. This location offers, other than a place to BBQ, fishing and kayaking.

The second best family BBQ destination in Ohio is Findley State Park in Wellington. Findley also has walking trails, picnic areas and a lake.

The best BBQ spot for memorial day is John Bryan State Park located in Yellow Springs. This area is known for its scenic views along the Little Miami River.

