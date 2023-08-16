Local officers warn parents of back-to-school photo risks

HUBER HEIGHTS — With children heading back to school, it is common to see parents post back-to-school photos, but that isn’t a good idea.

The Huber Heights Police Department has warned parents to be cautious when sharing their child’s back-to-school photos as the information that is shared could be too revealing.

Back-to-school photos can reveal personal information about your child, including the school they attend, their grade, age, and identifying features, but these can all be used by predators and scammers, the department said in a Facebook post.

No matter the privacy setting or friends, once a post is online it doesn’t go away.

“It’s best to keep personal information to a minimum,” the department said.

