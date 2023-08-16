Oakwood Schools utilizing artificial intelligence with new security system

OAKWOOD — This school year, Oakwood City Schools have a new high-tech security system that utilizes artificial intelligence in hopes to keep everyone safe.

While it’s become a common practice to have an intercom, security cameras, and a guest management system in schools, it’s how all those pieces work together that makes Oakwood’s new system unique.

The district walked News Center 7 through the process to show our team exclusively how it works.

Once past the intercom and inside the office, visitors will use a tablet to scan their IDs. That means a state ID or driver’s license is now required to get into a school within the district.

“I know that may be something that they’ll forget to bring, and you know that they haven’t maybe brought it in the past so we’re going to keep reminding them,” Superintendent Dr. Neil Gupta said.

After scanning the ID, the program does a quick background check. If a person doesn’t pass, they’re not allowed in the school. If they do pass, then they will take a picture and a visitor’s pass will be printed out for them.

The cameras throughout the schools then use artificial intelligence to track visitors’ movements throughout the building.

“It definitely gives me more peace of mind as the superintendent, as the district leader. We need to do as many things as we can to make sure our students are safe,” Dr. Gupta told Hershovitz.

The final step in the new system involves the visitor’s phone, which they’ll have to use to sign out once they’ve left the building.

With this new system, the district hopes it helps students and staff feel more safe.

“We know that when our students feel safe, then they’re able to better learn in the classroom,” Dr. Gupta said.





