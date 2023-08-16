Vandalia-Butler grad, Marine veteran killed in drone attack in Ukraine

VANDALIA — A Vandalia man is dead after a drone attack last month in Ukraine.

Lance Allen Lawrence, a 2013 Vandalia-Butler graduate, was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the 59th Motor Brigade, according to a social media post by the City of Vandalia.

He died during a drone attack on July 29.

After graduation, Lawrence served in the United States Marine Corps from 2013 until 2016.

An online fundraiser has been created by Lawrence’s family to help honor his final wishes and help his family to celebrate his life with a memorial.

