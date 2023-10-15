Local Motorcycle club to do 45th annual Toy Run

CLARK COUNTY — A local Motorcycle club will hold their 45th annual Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club will line the roads of Clark County from Medway to Springfield for the Toy Run.

The Toy Run makes it possible to donate toys and finances to the Salvation Army.

The event will start at the VFW in Medway at 1 p.m. and will arrive in Springfield around 2 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The route includes Gerlaugh Road to Lower Valley Pike, merging onto State Route 4.

Continuing on East Main Street / Route 40, then going southbound on Bird Road to State Route 41/ South Charleston Pike.

There is typically a large number of spectators on the side of the road as the motorcyclists pass out candy to people along the parade route, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Drivers are being reminded to not drive alongside the bikes and to plan an alternate due to the increased traffic in the area of the streets involved in the parade.





