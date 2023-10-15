Local brewery hosts celebration of life for late co-owner

CENTERVILLE — A local brewery has adjusted their hours to host an event for their late co-owner, according to a Facebook post.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Owner of popular local brewery dies at 66

Kent Loose, co-owner of Loose Ends Brewery in Centerville, passed away on October 8 at 66 years old, according to his obituary.

The brewery will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 15 until 5 p.m.

At that time, the brewery will open to host a celebration of life for Loose.

The staff invites all who want to join.

They hope this celebration will allow the community to share their favorite stories and memories of Loose.

This celebration follows his memorial service from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home.

©2023 Cox Media Group