Owner of popular local brewery dies at 66

CENTERVILLE — A popular local brewery has announced the death of one of its owners.

Kent Loose, the owner of Loose Ends Brewery in Centerville, passed away on October 8, according to his obituary. He was 66.

The brewery took to social media Wednesday morning to announce Loose’s passing.

“Born in 1956, he spent his career in the food industry developing new items for Kroger and eventually achieving his dream of opening a brewpub with his son, John,” the brewery said in a Facebook post. “If you have visited the brewery, you were probably approached at some point by Kent to see how you were enjoying your experience and were in for a long conversation about how proud he was of our team and new events/food we had coming up. Kent loved to interact with all of you and it was his dream to create this place for all to enjoy.”

A memorial service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home. A celebration of life at the brewery will begin at 5 p.m. The brewery says all are welcome and encouraged to share their favorite story of Loose.

