‘Stepping into a growing movement;’ Walk to Stop Suicide to take place this weekend

DAYTON — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Miami Valley Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Walk to Stop Suicide will take place at Don Crawford Plaza in Dayton at 1 p.m.

The walk is intended to bring community members together to raise public awareness and funds to support suicide prevention.

Proceeds go directly to AFSP’s research, education, advocacy and survivor support programming.

“The Miami Valley Area Out of the Darkness Walk is also an opportunity to be there for one another, including ourselves when someone is struggling,” A spokesperson for AFSP said, “By participating, you are stepping into a growing movement of people sending the message that suicide can be prevented and that together, we can do more to save lives and support everyone’s mental health.”





