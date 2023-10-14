Sauerkraut Festival returns to Waynesville today

WAYNESVILLE — The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival kicks off today in Waynesville.

The festival, which is in its 53rd year, starts this morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. It’ll also run Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual event runs the length of Main Street in Waynesville and includes over 400 craft booths and 40 specialty food booths, according to festival organizers.

Over 11,000 pounds of Franks Sauerkraut has been ordered to be served over the two days.

Admission is free and a shuttle bus service is available from the Waynesville High School parking lot.

More information can be found on www.sauerkrautfestival.com or by calling (513)-897-8855.

