Local manufacturing plant to receive millions to fund electric heat pump production

SIDNEY — A local manufacturing plant will receive millions to boost electric heat pump production, according to a spokesperson from Senator Sherrod Brown’s office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Senator Brown (D-OH), Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs announced an $11 million investment to the Copeland plant in Sidney.

The investment will increase energy efficiency and decrease energy costs in Ohio homes, schools, and other buildings, the spokesperson said.

It will also help strengthen supply chains as it is an investment in Ohio-made products.

The plant will receive approximately $11,488,975, the spokesperson said.

“We are in the midst of a renewable energy boom that will create jobs and economic development opportunities for communities across Ohio. This investment in heat pump manufacturing will support local jobs in Sidney, and help lower energy bills for Ohioans. The technology of the future will be developed in Ohio and made in Ohio,” Brown said.

Electric heat pumps provide comfortable temperatures to heat and cool homes and businesses in all climates. They also provide efficient water heating.

Homeowners can save more than $500 per year depending on the energy efficiency of their home, the size of their home, and the local climate, the spokesperson said.

