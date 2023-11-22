‘People need to be patient;’ Millions of Ohioans set to travel by air, on roads for Thanksgiving

OHIO — Millions of Americans are set to get out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday today.

News Center 7 has previously reported that nearly 5 million Americans will travel by plane to their destination this weekend, according to AAA.

That is an increase of more than 6.5 percent from last year.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking conditions at both Dayton International Airport and on the roads NOW during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

When it comes to airport travel, AAA says it is about getting there early.

They suggest arriving at least two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours early for an international flight.

Hershovitz spoke with Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager of AAA, and she said with so many people traveling, it may be a good idea to arrive at the airport even earlier.

She said it is not just about getting through TSA, it also gives travelers time to navigate any last-minute changes.

“People need to be patient with that and get to the airport and plenty of time,” said Hitchens. “Because of the weather. You may have some delays, you know, because of maybe staffing, you may have some delays.”

Hershovitz says that goes for coming back home because Sunday is expected to be even busier than today with people rushing to get back home.

To see if your flight is delayed at Dayton International Airport, visit this website.

News Center 7 has previously reported that nearly two million Ohioans will be hitting the road this weekend.

It is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking it over 20 years ago.

Hershovitz reports the best time to travel is between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

The worst time to leave is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., AAA says.

Not only will people run into other holiday travelers, but all those who still have work or school today.

Hitchens says it may be a good idea to travel on the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

“Most people want to be at their destination by the holiday,” she said. “So, if you’re okay with traveling on the holiday that’s probably going to be a really good time to travel because it’s going to be you know, a lot less traffic.”

News Center 7 will monitor travel conditions on the roads and at the airports throughout the day.

