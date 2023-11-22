Thanksgiving travel in Ohio expected to be at least 2 percent higher this year, AAA says

OHIO — Millions of Ohioans will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday between Wednesday and Sunday.

AAA estimates at least two million Ohioans are expected to go someplace for the holiday, an increase of two percent from last year, according to a spokesperson.

The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

More than 1.9 million Ohioans will travel by car, nearly 232,000 by plane, and another 65,000 by other means, including rail.

“Travel experts say despite the increase in consumer goods and services, travel has not taken a dip,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway.”

Ohio’s metro areas are expected to be busy, including here in the Dayton area, AAA says.

At least 184,000 Ohioans are expected in the Dayton area by car, plane, and other means. That is also an increase of over two percent from last year.

More than 161,000 are expected to travel by car in Dayton, nearly 19,000 by air, and close to 5,700 by other means (including train, bus, cruise, etc.)

Across the country, at least 55 million travelers are making plans to travel this Thanksgiving with a trip of 50 miles more, according to AAA.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expected Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major metropolitan areas.

“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”

For more traveling tips, visit this website.

