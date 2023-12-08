Local man sentenced to prison for firing shots in road rage incident, assaulting officers

DAYTON — A Dayton man who allegedly shot at someone during a road rage incident has been sentenced to over four years in prison.

Dakoldes Turner, 22, was sentenced Thursday to 52 months, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. This came after he pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault of a peace officer, and obstructing official business.

As part of a plea agreement, two counts of assault of a peace officer and one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, felonious assault, assaulting a police dog or horse, and resisting arrest were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Turner was driving north on James H. McGee in July when he failed to yield to oncoming merging traffic, including a brown Chrysler.

The two vehicles pulled up next to each other at a red light and the driver of the Chrysler began to yell at Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed first in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on [the driver’s] car, entering the car, hitting the driver’s seat,” according to court documents.

Police said Turner left the scene and went to his home. Officers chased after him and claimed he “assaulted multiple police officers, punching and kicking them,” court documents state.

He was later arrested and booked into jail.

