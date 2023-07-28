$100k bond set for man accused of firing shots during road rage incident, assaulting officers

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at someone during a reported road rage incident.

Dakoldes Turner, 21, is facing four counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dakoldes Turner (Montgomery County Jail)

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 26 on James H. McGee.

Turner was driving north on James H. McGee when he reportedly failed to yield to oncoming merging traffic, including a Brown Chrysler 300.

The two vehicles pulled up next to each other at a red light and the driver of the Chrysler began to yell at Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

“Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on [the driver’s] car, entering the car, hitting the driver’s seat,” according to court documents.

Police said Turner left the scene and went to his home. Officers chased after him and claimed he “assaulted multiple police officers, punching and kicking them,” court documents state.

He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

Turner appeared in court Friday where a $100,000 bond was set. His next court date is Aug. 4.

