Deputies: 30 dogs found dead in freezers, 90 dogs seized from Butler Co. rescue

BUTLER COUNTY — The owner of a Butler County dog rescue is facing charges after 90 living and at least 30 deceased dogs were found on their properties.

Rhonda Murphy, the owner and operator of Hands for Furry Paws in Madison Township, is facing dozens of neglect and cruelty to companion animal charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PHOTOS: 90 dogs taken from ‘unlivable’ conditions at Butler County rescue

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the rescue and found that both adult dogs and puppies were being housed in various structures on two separate properties.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, the dogs were found in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains of at least 30 dogs were found in five different refrigerators and freezers on the properties, some of which were not working.

Investigators said that one of the garages on the properties had over 25 dog cages, some of which had numerous dogs in them with urine and fecal matter and without food and water. The garage had no ventilation or air conditioning, and temperatures were around 89 degrees.

Eleven adult dogs were found in the main house with “unlivable” conditions.

“The odor was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

All dogs that were removed from the properties were taken to Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County for treatment. They’ll remain there until Murphy relinquishes them or the court removes them.

The humane society is asking for donations and foster care providers to help. Anyone interested in helping can contact the humane society at www.animalfriendshs.org.

90 dogs seized from 'unlivable' conditions at Butler County rescue Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County shared photos of some of the 90 dogs recently taken from 'unlivable' conditions at a Butler County rescue.

