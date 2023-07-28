On the mooove: Springboro police working to capture loose cattle

SPRINGBORO — Springboro police are working to capture loose cattle Friday morning.

The police department said in a social media post that several cows escaped their enclosure and are loose in the area of SR-741 and Clearcreek-Franklin Road.

“Our units are attempting to keep them from entering the roadway, but please use caution when driving in this area,” the post said. “Our efforts to capture these escapees are ongoing as well as trying to ascertain where they have come from.”

The police department is trying to locate the owners to get the cows home.

Anyone who knows the owners is asked to contact police at 937-748-0611.

