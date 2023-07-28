West Nile Virus found in Greene County mosquito samples

GREENE COUNTY — Recent mosquito samples in Greene County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, Greene County Public Health announced.

West Nile Virus was detected in three mosquito samples sent to the Ohio Department of Health, GCPH said Friday.

The mosquitoes were trapped in the cities of Bellbrook (Ryder Court area) and Beavercreek (Edith Marie Drive area).

GCPH said it will continue to monitor adult mosquitoes in the surrounding communities.

Public Health’s Environmental Health Mosquito Team said “These areas will be treated (weather permitting) with adulticide on Monday, July 31, 2023. Staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers”.









