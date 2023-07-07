Clark County to begin spraying for mosquitoes soon

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) announced it will soon begin spraying for mosquitos in an effort to reduce the adult mosquito population and the potential spread of West Nile Virus.

Mosquito spraying will be conducted in the Southgate neighborhood on the south end of Springfield, and the Ridgewood neighborhood on the west side of Springfield, a spokesperson for CCCHD said in a news release.

Recent mosquito samples taken on the west end of Springfield have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

As compared to previous years, CCCHD is increasing the area to be sprayed for mosquitos to reduce the West Nile Virus in the community, the spokesperson said.

The CCCHD says a safe and environmentally friendly product will be applied using an ultra-low volume applicator.

Residents can identify the application of the mosquito control product from CCCHD’s marked white Ford pickup truck.

The product is formulated to pose no harm to humans, pets, or wildlife, the spokesperson said.

“The application process involves driving the truck through the neighborhoods to be treated at a speed of 10 mph. The applicator emits a visible mist that does not impede visibility. While the mist passes through the area, it is essential for individuals to exercise common sense precautions, including maintaining a safe distance from the spray vehicle. To maximize the effectiveness of the control measures, spraying will take place when mosquitoes are most active from dusk until midnight,” according to CCCHD.

For more information on West Nile Virus, you can visit their website at www.ccchd.com.

