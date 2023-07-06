Clark Co. mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County tested positive for having mosquitoes with West Nile Virus.

>> TRENDING: Driver leads Ohio state troopers on high-speed, 120 m.p.h. chase on I-71

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) after surveyors took a sample at the end of June near the west end of Springfield.

The positive sample has become the first WNV-positive sample in 2023. The mosquitos trapped throughout the county are submitted to the Ohio Department of Health (OHD) as part of the Vector-Borne Disease Program.

In response to the confirmed presence of West Nile Virus, CCCHD has taken the following measures:

Inspecting the affected area and working with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti.) Bti is safe for humans and pets.

Misting the affected area with Duet® to reduce the adult mosquito population when weather permits. While safe for humans and pets, residents who have a concern about misting may opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing the request and their address to environmental@ccchd.com .

. Continuing to monitor for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

Approximately 80 percent of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop an illness or not, a spokesperson for CCCHD said. Those who do develop symptoms usually do so between three to 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito.

There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and care is based on symptoms.

About one in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illness. The severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.

Up to 20 percent of people who become infected will have symptoms that can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days or up to several weeks.

The best suggested way to avoid the West Nile Virus is to apply repellents or treat standing water near your property.

For more information on West Nile Virus, you can please visit their website at www.ccchd.com.

© 2023 Cox Media Group