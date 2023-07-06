Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers chase driver on I-71 at speeds reaching 121 mph

WARREN COUNTY — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol engaged in a high-speed pursuit, topping speeds of 120 mph to stop and catch a driver trying to elude them Wednesday night in Warren County.

Troopers with the Lebanon Post, Ohio State Highway Patrol, pursued a driver north on Interstate 71, starting near exit 25 and ending at Hidy Road NW, OSHP dispatchers said. The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes with the initial call coming in at 11:56 p.m.

During the 46-mile pursuit, the driver reportedly weaved through traffic by driving on the shoulders of the highway, troopers said over emergency scanners.

The suspect maintained speeds of 100 to 120 mph. The high speeds, clocked by state troopers, posed danger when the driver sped through construction zones.

The driver even almost hit a state trooper, the agent said on scanners.

Responding troopers made attempts to stop the vehicle. Those attempts led to the suspect vehicle losing several tires on the highway. The debris was noted so that it could later be cleaned up so as to not pose a hazard risk for other drivers.

As the tires blew, the speed fell to 90 mph, then to an eventual stop.

Troopers were heard reporting that the driver was in custody.

The state patrol was unable to confirm much of the details of the pursuit, noting that a news release would be made available. News Center 7 will update this report as soon as the information is made available.

