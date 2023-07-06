Occupied room at local Xenia inn catches fire

XENIA — A Xenia inn was damaged when a room caught on fire Thursday overnight.

Xenia Fire, assisted by several other fire departments throughout Greene County, responded to Deerfield Inn, in the 600 block of Little Main Street, at 12:27 a.m. on reports of a commercial fire, Xenia Dispatch said.

A room was confirmed to be engulfed in flames, causing worries that the fire would damage the entire structure. Dispatchers reported that the fire was “possibly growing,” potentially damaging adjacent rooms.

The extent of the damage was still yet to be determined by investigators. The costs of structural damage would be solidified in the coming days.

The room that caught on fire was occupied by customers. They were promptly evacuated by firefighters as soon as the first responders arrived. It is currently unknown if anyone suffered injuries following the fire.

The Xenia Fire Department led the operations and investigation into the fire.

