Local man facing rape, kidnapping charges arrested

MIDDLETOWN — A man facing a dozen charges in Butler County has been arrested.

Joseph W. Boggs, 45, was arrested by Middletown police in the 300 block of Baltimore Street on Friday.

The police division said Boggs was arrested on a twelve-count indictment from the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

He’s facing seven counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of abduction and two counts of assault, according to court records.

Anyone with information on this incident or other incidents related to Boggs is asked to contact Middletown Division of Police Detective Kirby at (513) 425-7736, (513) 425-7700, or connor.kirby@cityofmiddletown.org.

Boggs remains booked in the Butler County Jail.

