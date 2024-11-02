Local man arrested by U.S. Marshals during ‘Operation Safe Haven’

DAYTON — A local man was arrested during an initiative to take wanted domestic violence and family violence fugitives into custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) conducted “Operation Safe Haven” from Oct. 1 until Oct. 31.

During the enforcement marshals targeted fugitives with felony domestic violence and felony family violence arrest warrants, especially prioritizing those who used guns or had violent tendencies, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Safe Haven” resulted in the arrest of suspects on charges including homicide, forcible sexual assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault, and child abuse.

On Oct. 30 marshals arrested James Wilson who was wanted by Dayton police for felony domestic violence and strangulation.

He also is facing federal charges for violating his supervised release.

A total of 53 fugitives were arrested across the state.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



